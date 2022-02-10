LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Lowell announced a Thursday, Feb. 10 launch of a new Amazon last-mile facility, located at 315 S. Lincoln St. in Lowell.

According to a news release, the delivery station is Amazon’s first facility in Arkansas outside of the Little Rock area and will stretch 60,000 square feet, powering the company’s last-mile delivery capabilities, increasing efficiencies of deliveries to customers, and creating hundreds of jobs for Northwest Arkansas.

The release explains delivery stations as the final stops in Amazon’s transportation network before packages are delivered to customers’ doorsteps. Employees sort packages according to delivery routes before they’re loaded into vehicles operated by Delivery Service Partners or Flex Drivers, who finish the shipping cycle by delivering goods.

“We look forward to becoming part of the fabric of the local community and are thrilled to be able to expand our operations in Northwest Arkansas,” said Jessica Breaux, Manager of Economic Development at Amazon. “We’re grateful for the strong support we’ve received from the community and the local and state leaders who have made our growth in Arkansas possible.”

Lowell has experienced steady growth in businesses and housing developments in recent years and that growth is expected to increase as more people discover its quality of life, the release noted.

I am proud to welcome Amazon to Lowell and look forward to a successful partnership. Amazon’s investment here reflects the economic development efforts and hard work that our community has done to create a pro-business, pro-growth environment and attract world-class companies. Being located in the geographic center of Northwest Arkansas, Lowell is an ideal location for final transportation of Amazon’s goods and a reliable source of a highly skilled workforce for these new jobs City of Lowell Mayor Chris Moore

Amazon also offers a variety of flexible shifts and driver routes through this new facility. Prospective employees interested in employment should visit amazon.com/apply or flex.amazon.com/letsdrive.

“This regional economic development project brings to our community unique career opportunities for our diverse and skilled workforce and reinforces the importance of the Chamber’s mission work developing world-class talent that attracts world-class businesses,” said Raymond Burns, president/CEO of the Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce. He added, “During our Vision 100 Community Action Plan development the Rogers-Lowell Area community recognized the importance of maintaining a business-friendly attitude to attract and retain successful companies. Lowell’s efforts have paid off and delivered a big win for the region.”