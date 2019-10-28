Alumni Orchestra Concert at Evangel brings together alumni, current students

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It was homecoming for many alumni in the Ozarks this weekend and Evangel is no exception. For some, coming home meant a chance to perform.

At today’s Alumni Orchestra Concert at Evangel, alumni and students were all in attendance to put on the performance for the public.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to get together to make music and to reminisce about memories, student memories at Evangel, and to present a nice concert,” Larry Dissmore, professor of music and director of orchestral activities, said.

One of the performance directors says there was a range of alumni who showed up to participate, including a parent and their daughter who both played in the concert.