Alumni Orchestra Concert at Evangel brings together alumni, current students

News
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It was homecoming for many alumni in the Ozarks this weekend and Evangel is no exception. For some, coming home meant a chance to perform.

At today’s Alumni Orchestra Concert at Evangel, alumni and students were all in attendance to put on the performance for the public.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to get together to make music and to reminisce about memories, student memories at Evangel, and to present a nice concert,” Larry Dissmore, professor of music and director of orchestral activities, said.

One of the performance directors says there was a range of alumni who showed up to participate, including a parent and their daughter who both played in the concert.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SECSL

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories