SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An interaction that took place in Springfield between protesters and police officers ended in a handshake.

During the course of Springfield’s third protest against police brutality on May 31, some protesters began spray painting the road.

Officers see this happening and go over to the protesters.

In the end, after a conversation, they shake hands and part ways.

One of the protesters can be heard telling the officers to have a good day as they leave.