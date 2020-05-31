All-inclusive playground being built in memory of McBride Elementary teacher

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A playground that empowers Springfield students of all abilities to be active is becoming a reality.

This groundbreaking happened at McBride Elementary School today.

An all-inclusive playground is being built here in memory of teacher Nick Hostler, who died two years ago.

He was a special education teacher who wanted his students to be able to enjoy physical activity.

Hostler’s parents shared what this groundbreaking means to them.

“It means everything we can possibly hope for Nick,” his mom said. “It is about him and his love of kids. And his desires to see them be able to play with their peers and be right there with them.”

“He would be so excited because his mission was inclusion, to get his special friends, as he called them (his students), integrated back with the community to show people what they can do,” his father said.

After Hostler’s death, colleagues, friends and family teamed up with Springfield Public Schools Foundation to raise money.

They raised more than $440,000 to build this playground at McBride Elementary.