All dogs get adopted at one KC Pet Project location thanks to Derrick Nnadi

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Almost every pet at KC Pet Project now has a forever home thanks to Chiefs’ Derrick Nnadi.

The shelter shared a photo of their Petco Adoption Center Thursday night and said, “no more dogs to adopt.”

While this center is empty, a spokesperson for KC Pet Project said there are still a few pets available for adoption at their Zona Rosa Adoption Center, reports Fox affiliate WDAF.

After winning the Super Bowl, Nnadi offered to pay the adoption fee for the 109 dogs that became adoptable at KC Pet Project on Sunday, when the Chiefs beat San Francisco 31-20 to win the Super Bowl.

Rachael Ray caught wind of the news and agreed to send each dog home with a year supply of food.