Alexander woman dies after collision on Interstate 30 Thursday

BRYANT, Ark. (KARK) – A woman is dead after a collision Thursday morning on Interstate 30.

24-year-old Jenna Kelton of Alexander died in the accident.

It happened shortly after 6:00 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 30 West.

According to the preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police, a man driving on the access road went out of control and veered off the road and crossed into the median.

His Ford Mustang came to a stop in the path of Kelton’s car.

The man driving the Mustang was injured in the collision.

The weather was clear and dry at the time.

The investigation into the cause of the accident is continuing.