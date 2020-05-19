Airplane lands on I-470 in Lee’s Summit, traffic lanes closed

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (WDAF) — An airplane has landed on the interstate in Lee’s Summit on May 19, causing traffic delays.

Traffic cameras show what appears to be a yellow and white twin-engine airplane parked in the northbound lanes of I-470 just south of Northeast Colbern Road in Lee’s Summit around 2 p.m. At least two police cruisers are responding to the incident, reports WDAF.

“They made an excellent landing there,” Markl Johnson, public information officer with the Missouri Department of Transportation, said.

The location of the landing is just south of the Lee’s Summit Municipal Airport.

According to a tweet by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the pilot was making his final approach to the municipal airport when he experienced sudden engine failure in one of his engines.

No one was injured.

Northbound lanes have been shut down. Johnson said drivers should expect the closure to last two to three hours as crews work to remove the aircraft from the road.

