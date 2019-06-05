Air quality at the “stump dump” is better than expected

BELLA VISTA, Ar. — New environmental testing shows the air quality following a fire in Bella Vista Arkansas, is better than expected.

The “stump dump” underground fire that started last year began at an illegal dumping site.
    
State officials say the readings show the air quality as good, and not unhealthy.

However, it’s still categorized as “sensitive,” which means it can bother people with heart and lung disease.

Believe it or not, the stump dump fire is still burning, nearly 11 months later.

It will hopefully be extinguished by mid June at the cost of 4 million dollars.

