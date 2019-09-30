Aging on the streets: Local agencies report rise in elderly homeless people

by: Jackie Rehwald, Springfield News-Leader

On a recent balmy afternoon, 67-year-old Janetta Stevens sat on the concrete wall outside the Veterans Coming Home Center smoking a Pall Mall menthol.

Homeless for more than a year and a half now, she spends her days at the Vets Center, a daytime drop-in center for homeless people in downtown Springfield.

“Nobody wants to rent to me,” she said, staring blankly across the parking lot.

She had a heart attack and stroke last year. She is on the waiting list for a kidney transplant and has dialysis twice a week.

Asked how she was feeling on this particular day, Stevens shook her head…

