AG Schmitt announces partnership with Amazon to combat COVID-19 price gouging

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo- The Missouri Attorney General’s Office wants to hear from anyone who spots price gouging or coronavirus scams.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt says his office is already investigating dozens of complaints.

He announced that Missouri is partnering with Amazon to monitor the price gouging.

Amazon will provide market analysis to help identify any gouging by third-party sellers on Amazon’s Marketplace. The Schmitt says his office is ready to take legal action against anyone trying to price gouge over shortages caused by coronavirus concerns.

“We received just this week over 50 incoming calls related to sort of price gouging or scams that might be out there, and we’re going to pursue those with a great deal of vigilance again this is a priority for our office, and we just want to make sure people are treated fairly in this marketplace given the circumstances,” he said.

Missouri law does not define how high of a price jump is considered gouging. Schmitt says his office has a great deal of discretion to determine how high is too high.

To file a complaint with the attorney generals office, click here.