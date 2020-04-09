After a two-year wait, a veteran from Republic has been granted a service dog

REPUBLIC, Mo- Mike Gordy has been out of the military since 2002. For 18 years, he has been diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Mike used methods like music to help with his PTSD, but he says that wasn’t enough, so he signed up for a service dog.

“I’ve been on a waiting list since August or September, I would say of 2018,” says Mike.

After a two-year wait, Mike was introduced to Roxie through K9s For Warriors.

“She’s great; she’s pretty well behaved. Her purpose is to help me with PTSD. She’s able to notice situations when I’m uncomfortable where I might be getting upset,” says Mike.

When Mike starts getting upset, Roxie will lay her head on him to help calm him down and does whatever she can to help him get out of those situations.

Mike got Roxie in early February this year, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he hasn’t been able to train and bond with her in public.

“We really need the time; we really need to get some practice in. I can’t justify going into the store just to walk my dog around and practice,” he says.

He recommends to other veterans who are struggling with PTSD to get a service dog.

