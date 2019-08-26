After a Southwest flight was delayed, agents held a contest for the worst driver’s license photo

(CNN) — For travelers, there are few things more annoying than a delayed flight.

That’s what Kristen Dundas of Windermere, Florida, thought until her Southwest Airlines flight from Orlando to Washington was delayed Thursday — and she actually ended up enjoying the experience.

“My flight to Washington DC has been delayed for almost 2 and a half hours and I was getting HEATED until this gate agent started playing games with everyone waiting to pass the time and now I’m like I’ll wait all damn night if you keep this up,” she tweeted Thursday.

The tweet included a video showing a gate agent hosting a contest for the “worst driver’s license picture.”

@SouthwestAir @MCO my flight to Washington DC has been delayed for almost 2 and a half hours and I was getting HEATED until this gate agent started playing games with everyone waiting to pass the time and now I’m like I’ll wait all damn night if you keep this up 🤣 #amazing pic.twitter.com/K0WnThxcW6 — Kristen Dundas (@kdunds13) August 23, 2019

The agent also hosted a paper airplane contest, Dundas said.

She said winners were awarded $25 vouchers and Southwest merchandise.

In reply to Dundas’ tweet, a Southwest Airlines representative replied: “I’m glad our agent was able to make the delay a little more bearable for y’all, Kristen! We hope to have you on your way ASAP.”

Were in the way! Please give that team kudos in Orlando – they were amazing! — Kristen Dundas (@kdunds13) August 23, 2019

Although Dundas didn’t participate in the games herself, she called the experience “awesome.”

“I was really irritated that the flight kept getting delayed because I was going for a quick weekend trip to DC to visit friends,” she told CNN.

“Once he started playing games, I was laughing and having a great time and didn’t even mind that the flight was delayed.”

The delay lasted about three hours, Dundas said. But when the flight took off, passengers clapped and cheered for the gate agents.

“This video is another great example of how we encourage our employees to have fun with customers,” Dan Landson, a spokesman for Southwest Airlines, told CNN.

“Our employees are known for these types of fun activities all across our system and they’re designed to help make flying fun for everyone.”