Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

After 20 years, drivers license and plate prices increase

News
Posted: / Updated:

Mo. — For the first time in 20 years, the cost of getting your driver’s license and plates in Missouri is increasing.

3-year driver’s licenses will increase from $2.50 to $6.00.

A driver’s license for longer than three years increases from $5.00 to $12.00.

Annual registration will go up as well from $3.50 to $6.00.

If you do registration every other year, that’ll increase from $7.00 to $12.00.

These price increases were designed to help privately operated license offices in rural areas continue to operate.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Kolr 10 podcast

Kolr 10 podcast

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now