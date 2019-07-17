After 20 years, drivers license and plate prices increase

Mo. — For the first time in 20 years, the cost of getting your driver’s license and plates in Missouri is increasing.

3-year driver’s licenses will increase from $2.50 to $6.00.

A driver’s license for longer than three years increases from $5.00 to $12.00.

Annual registration will go up as well from $3.50 to $6.00.

If you do registration every other year, that’ll increase from $7.00 to $12.00.

These price increases were designed to help privately operated license offices in rural areas continue to operate.