GASCONADE COUNTY — A death investigation is now ongoing after a 37-year-old male and a 4-year-old boy were found deceased in Gasconade County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the adult was identified as Monty Jason and the young boy as Bentlee Turner.

According to highway patrol, both are from Belle, Missouri.

Autopsies are scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 19.

The investigation is ongoing.