SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Southwest Missouri Humane Society is hoping people will come in and adopt some larger dogs this weekend.

Georgie is a one-year-old mix between a Labrador and a golden retriever. She has lots of energy and isn’t very fond of being left alone, but Katie Newcomb with the Humane Society said Georgie would make a great therapy dog with proper training.

Large dogs’ adoption fees are half-price through the weekend of Aug. 12-14. The deal applies to dogs over 30 lbs.

Newcomb said the Humane Society needs items like cleaning and office supplies as well as treats for the animals staying at the shelter.

There is also a need for fosters and volunteers.

The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri is a no-kill shelter located at 3161 W. Norton Road in Springfield. You can see more adoptable dogs and cats on the organization’s website or call 417-833-2526 for more information about adopting or volunteering.