Adopted pets adjust to their new homes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Furry friends found their forever homes last weekend.

Families adopted abandoned animals on “Clear the Shelters” day.

But pet adoption doesn’t work out for everyone, local rescues said returns are fairly common.

Travis Cox, a C.A.R.E. Adoption Counselor, said owners get impatient with their new pet’s behavior, but he wants those owners to be forgiving.

“You have to think when we as human beings go to a new environment how stressful that is,” Cox said. “That’s a lot bigger for an animal. They know nothing about their new environment. It’s just a very stressful time for them.”

It’s an adjustment period that has no time limit.

“It’s gonna be a lifelong process of you learning your animal and your animal learning you,” Cox said.

Though there are ways to speed up the process.

“The more kind and loving that you can be, the easier and quicker that adjustment is gonna be for these animals,” Cox said.

Some owners have taken that advice, and are loving their new pets.

“She needed a chance for a better life and we were willing to give her one. We love her. She’s the little Princess of the house,” Michelle Mason said, who adopted Molly from C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue.

Mason adopted Molly recently.

Molly is a 5-year-old cocker spaniel.

“She’s doing really well,” Mason said. “It took her a little while, she went in the backyard, she’s played around, she’s getting adjusted to our cats and our other dog Bandit.”

Mason said she wants more families to follow the motto “Adopt, Don’t Shop.”

“Give them all a chance, they all deserve a home and a good life,” Mason said.

Another pet saved last weekend was Baylee.

Baylee is three months old.

“She walked in and acted like she’d always been there. She just adjusted immediately and she just fits right in and she’s a hoot,” Rhonda Hoover said, who adopted Baylee.

When introducing a new pet into your home there are several things owners can do to make the transition easier.

For dogs, going on a long walk drains the dog’s energy, allowing it to have a more calm state of mind when coming into a new home.

With both cats and dogs, introducing them to other animals in the house after they’re tired and in a calm state of mind makes the adjustment smoother.

Finally, reward good behavior and ignore or address bad behavior. For example, if your new pet is behaving calmly, give them affection or a treat to show them that kind of behavior is okay.

For more tips on how to introduce a new pet into your home, click here or go to Facebook.com/StandingOBEYtion.