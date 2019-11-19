Adopt a Branson senior this holiday season

BRANSON, Mo. – It’s that time of year when local organizations rally together to make sure Christmas is special for everyone.

That’s exactly what the Branson Community Center is doing once again as it begins the Fourth Annual Adopt-A-Senior Program.

Just like the kids are making their Christmas wish lists, nearly 250 Branson senior citizens are doing the same. The Branson Parks and Recreation Department will once again grant those wishes through the Adopt-A-Senior Program.

The program started 4 years ago to provide gifts to seniors who haven’t always experienced the joy of the season.

Christmas lists typically ask for basic necessities like clothing, hygiene products, and blankets.

Lists are then returned to the community center so those interested in adopting a senior can start shopping.

Coordinators for the program witness the joy shared by seniors and volunteers, adding that is what the holidays are all about.

If you are interested in adopting a senior this holiday season, wish lists are available for pick-up at the Branson Community Center and Branson RecPlex.

Wish lists and gifts should be returned to those locations no later than Monday, December 9.