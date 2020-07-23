ADC deals with mitigating COVID-19 spread

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas Department of Corrections (ADC) Director Dexter Payne and newly appointed ADC Secretary Solomon Graves updated the COVID-19 situation at the correctional facilities at the daily briefing on Thursday, July 23.
The challenge to keep COVID-19 at bay is unique because the pandemic’s pathogens can easily be easily transmitted due to close quarters.
There are 841 active cases in the state prisons and other active cases are in jail settings, according to Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero.