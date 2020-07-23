ADC deals with mitigating COVID-19 spread

Guards walk in the maximum security unit at Tucker Prison near Tucker, Ark., Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2009. A prison chapel that dates back to when Gov. Winthrop Rockefeller began a quest to fix the state’s “dark and evil” prison system likely will be torn down. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston)

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas Department of Corrections (ADC) Director Dexter Payne and newly appointed ADC Secretary Solomon Graves updated the COVID-19 situation at the correctional facilities at the daily briefing on Thursday, July 23.

The challenge to keep COVID-19 at bay is unique because the pandemic’s pathogens can easily be easily transmitted due to close quarters.

There are 841 active cases in the state prisons and other active cases are in jail settings, according to Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero.