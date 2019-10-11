Adam Redding scheduled to receive sentence Friday afternoon

WARSAW, Mo – Adam Redding, the man found guilty of killing a Buffalo farmer in 2017, will appear in court again Friday afternoon.
Redding was found guilty of killing 70-year-old Carroll Ford. Ford was found stabbed to death near his farm.
A judge decided Redding was guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Redding served Carrol and his wife as a farm-hand on their property. Adam admitted to drinking before arriving to work that day.
Ford’s wite found him stabbed 30 times near their barn.
A judge will hand down the sentence at 11 a.m. Friday.