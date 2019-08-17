Active shooter survival training session in Republic

REPUBLIC, Mo. — An active shooter survival training session took place in the city of Republic.

Teri Kauble attended the event and explained why she went to active shooter survival training in Republic tonight.

“We’re just wanting to make sure that my husband and I are both educated and on the same page.”

Kauble has two girls at home and plans to pass on what she learns to her kids.

“And how we plan to protect our children as those are the people we are with all the time when we’re in public places.”

Shield Force International’s Matt Coombes made sure 44 people went home knowing his three-out strategy.

“We’re gonna try to get out of the building, at all possible, find a way out.”

Step one of the three-out strategy is to get out, the second is to lock out.

“Which means you find the nearest room, you lock it, you lock that door, you layer that door, we reinforce it so that that person can not get into the room with us.” Said Coombes.

The last step is to take out which can happen in two different ways.

“They might have a firearm with them. Might teach them how to properly use that and when to use it or also how to use an improvised weapon in their environment.” Coombes explains. “So something in Walmart that they can use as a weapon to defend themselves if it came to that.”

Sergeant Zach Richards of the Republic Police Department says this event is great for the community.

“This is something that everybody can get something from.” Said Richards. “Even people that are involved in law enforcement to security to just people that have to go shopping every single day.”

Shield Force International will be having a second training next Thursday, August 22, in Republic.