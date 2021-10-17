Active investigation into officer-involved shooting in West Springfield

UPDATE — According to Lieutenant Steve Schwind with the Springfield Police Department, the intial call came in just after 1 p.m.

An officer approached a suspect at the Kum and Go gas station on South Kansas Expressway and College Street. The suspect shot at the officer and then ran in the direction of Lexington Avenue and Walnut Street.

Police created a perimeter to trap the suspect and started to search for the suspect.

Dispatch received a call from a residence at 1800 block of West Elm, and the person stated the suspect had broken into her home and was holding her husband at gunpoint.

Police shot the suspect and was taken to the hospital. The extent of his injuries is unnknown.

The family held at gunpoint are safe.

