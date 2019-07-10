ACLU to collect signatures in an attempt to reverse Missouri abortion law

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Soon you may see some people out and about asking for your signature.

They’ll be looking to reverse the anti-abortion bill lawmakers worked to approve just a couple of months ago.

A court ordered Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft Monday to approve the referendum application to put the new abortion law banning abortions after 8 weeks, up to a public vote in 2020.

The ACLU of Missouri, who sent in the application, needs over one hundred thousand signatures. To put that in perspective, that’s about two-thirds of Springfield’s population.

In Missouri, for a veto referendum, the ACLU will need to collect a certain number of signatures in each congressional district to get the measure on the ballot next year.

Now, Ashcroft will need to approve the application and people wishing to collect signatures will be able to start.

The ACLU sent this statement to Ozarks First:

“Blocking the ballot box was a cowardly move designed to silence the people’s voice. We are pleased with the court’s decision and will evaluate next steps in ensuring this law does not go into effect.”

