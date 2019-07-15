ACLU could have 2 weeks to collect signatures for Missouri’s newest abortion law

MO.– The ACLU is trying to collect signatures to stop Missouri’s newest abortion law from taking effect next month.

The State Supreme Court ruled on Friday that it will not force the Secretary of State to rush his approval of the group’s petition to collect signatures.

The ACLU was hoping the court would make Jay Ashcroft approve the petition by July 18,2019.

This could leave the ACLU with as little as two weeks to collect the needed signatures.

The ACLU will have to collect 100,000 signatures before August 28 to stall the law until a vote in 2020. A certain amount of those signatures must be in each congressional district.

Ashcroft will need to approve the application before they will be allowed to start collecting signatures.