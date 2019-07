Mo. — After a court ruling will allow the ACLU to collect signatures in an effort to bring Missouri’s abortion law to a vote.

Missouri’s abortion law is set to take effect on August 28.

It would ban abortions past eight weeks of pregnancy.

The ACLU will have to collect 100,000 signatures before August 28 to stall the law until a vote in 2020.

Right now the ACLU plans to begin collecting signatures on July 18.