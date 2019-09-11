Accident at Brookline leaves one man deceased

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — About a deadly accident in Brookline Station, right outside of Springfield this morning.

This happened at a home in a gated community called Springfield farms off of Farm Road 156.

The highway patrol says 59-year-old Paul Martin was reaching inside of a car trying to get it out of the park.

An 89-year-old woman with the same last name was driving the car.

But troopers say she had her foot on the accelerator and then vehicle drug and struck Martin.

He was later pronounced deceased at Mercy Hospital.

