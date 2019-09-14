Abortion doctor’s family finds remains of more than 2,200 fetuses at his home after his death: reports

(FOX) — The remains of more than 2,200 unborn children have been found at the Illinois home of a former Indiana abortion doctor who died earlier this month, according to reports.

The discovery was made by members of the family of Dr. Ulrich Klopfer, who died Sept. 3. The family members had been searching through Klopfer’s belongings after he died, FOX 59 of Indianapolis reported.

There is no evidence that any abortions were performed at the private residence, the Will County (Ill.) Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Press Release from the Will County Sheriff's Office: FETAL REMAINS DISCOVERED IN UNINCORPORATED WILL COUNTYPublished On: Fri, 13 Sep 2019 23:47:00 +0000 Posted by Will County Sheriff's Office on Friday, September 13, 2019

Klopfer formerly worked at the Women’s Pavilion in South Bend, Ind., the report said. The home where the remains were found is located in Will County, Ill.

#BREAKING: Thousands of fetal remains found at home of former South Bend abortion doctor https://t.co/bPwH5BdJiY — FOX59 News (@FOX59) September 14, 2019

According to FOX 59, Klopfer’s medical license was suspended in 2015 after accusations that he failed to report an abortion performed on a 13-year-old girl.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation into the matter, WSBT-TV of South Bend reported. The county coroner’s office took possession of the remains, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.