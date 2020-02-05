Abandoned pit bull saved by community-funded rescue mission

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Diesel the Pit Bull, a 2-year-old pup originally from the Ozarks, is safe. Though, for a while, his fate wasn’t so certain.

Diesel was dropped at a kill shelter in South Carolina not long ago.

While his microchip gave the shelter’s workers a chance to trace him back to his owner, that owner failed to respond to a certified letter about the dog’s discovery. With no responding owner, the South Carolina shelter placed Diesel on an adoption deadline.

If the dog wasn’t placed within a certain time window, he’d be put down.

Making one last effort, the shelter in S.C. eventually called the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri, who had adopted Diesel out to an owner just seven months before the dog was abandoned.

By appealing to the public, the Springfield-based Humane Society was able to raise almost $3,000 for Diesel’s recovery mission. The money would go to pay for gas and lodging as Humane Society workers made their way to save Diesel.

On Wednesday (02/05/20), Humane Society workers told Ozarks First Diesel is waiting for pickup in South Carolina.