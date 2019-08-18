Abandoned devices spark New York subway station evacuation before police determine they’re safe

CBS) – Three abandoned devices that looked like pressure cookers prompted an evacuation of a major New York City subway station and closed off an intersection in another part of town Friday morning before police determined the objects were not explosives. Police were looking to talk to a man seen on surveillance video taking two of the rice cookers out of a shopping cart and placing them in the subway station in lower Manhattan.

But police emphasized that so far it wasn’t clear whether he was trying to frighten people or merely throwing the objects away. “I would stop very short of calling him a suspect,” said John Miller, the New York Police Department’s deputy commissioner of intelligence and counterterrorism. “But we need to know the facts behind this.”

Our @NYPDCT Bomb Squad has cleared the devices inside of Fulton Street subway station in Lower Manhattan. They are NOT explosive devices.



Out of an abundance of caution officers have searched nearby stations. pic.twitter.com/Y32I9DFEDf — NYPDCounterterrorism (@NYPDCT) August 16, 2019

Person of interest sought

Miller described the person as a white man in his 20s or 30s with dark hair who was using a shopping cart. Miller said the man placed the devices at the subway station.

The NYPD is looking to locate and identify this individual who’s wanted for questioning in regard to the suspicious items inside the Fulton Street subway station this morning in Lower Manhattan. Contact @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS with info — alert a cop or call 911 if you see him. pic.twitter.com/OFTJgPv2sw — Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) August 16, 2019

“It is possible that somebody put out a bunch of items in the trash today and this guy picked them up and then discarded them, or it’s possible that this was an intentional act,” he said. Earlier, Gov. Andrew Cuomo had said authorities suspected the items were placed in the subway “to suggest that they were electronic devices and possible bombs.”

Incident took place near New York landmarks

Pressure cookers have been used to make bombs in the past. Police swarmed the initial find around 7 a.m. on the mezzanine and platform of the Fulton Street station, a few blocks from the World Trade Center and New York Stock Exchange.

Dozens of suspicious packages are reported daily in New York City, but the proximity to the site of the Sept. 11 attacks served to heighten anxiety before police gave the all-clear. About two hours later, a third rice cooker — the same make, year and model — was also found about 2 miles away on a sidewalk in the Chelsea neighborhood, prompting another police investigation before it was determined to be safe.

“This is a frightening world we live in, and all of these situations have to be taken seriously because God forbid one day … it’s a real device,” said Cuomo. “We learned the hard way after 9/11, and we are prepared.”

Michael Oji, a New Jersey resident who works in lower Manhattan, said he’s lived in the metro area for more than 20 years and saw the additional security that came to the area after the Sept. 11 attacks. “Going to work in the morning, thinking that everything’s OK, and you run into something like this, it’s scary,” he said just outside an entrance to the station that had been closed off by armed officers.

Multiple subway lines were partially suspended during the police investigation at Fulton Street, and delays continued throughout the morning.