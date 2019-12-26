AAA expects travel to be stressful today in Missouri

by: Alisa Nelson, Missourinet

MISSOURI, (Missourinet).– A record 115.6 million Americans are traveling by road, sky and rail over the holidays. AAA auto club says the figure represents the eighth straight year of new record-high travel volumes for the year-end holidays.

The company expects the worst holiday driving delays to be today – the day after Christmas. It says travelers could face double the holiday drive time. The gridlock could be extra tricky during drivetime hours.

Bad weather in other parts of the country could also disrupt flight schedules at Missouri’s airports.

On the positive side – gas prices are down with the average price in Missouri being $2.22 per gallon.

