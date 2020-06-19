SOUTHWEST MISSOURI (KSN) – A very old scam with a new twist has come to Southwest Missouri.

And it involves COVID-19.

The COVID-19 pandemic is the subject of new versions of an old scam.

A few months ago hardly any of us had ever heard of the term “Contact Tracing”, but that’s not the case anymore.

Stephanie Garland with the regional Better Business Bureau says people claiming to be with a real health department that are conducting contact tracing, the process of tracking down people who’ve come into contact with a COVID-19 positive patient, contact you via email, text or social media messenger, saying you’ve been in contact with a virus positive patient.

Stephanie Garland, BBB Regional Director, said, “Here’s a link for more information, here’s where you can find out more here, click on this, if you’re on your cell phone it can download malware onto to your cell phone, if you have a bank or credit union app, it may actually be able to get through that, if you’re on your computer or cell phone, the same thing can happen.”

The second version of the scam involves receiving a robo call from someone who isn’t who they claim to be.

“So the call’s gonna say you’ve been exposed to someone that’s tested positive for COVID-19 and it’s gonna start with questions about your full name, your date of birth and it’s gonna end with questions like your social security number and your driver’s license, this person or persons are trying to steal your information.”

Real health department employees won’t ask for that type of information.

And when in doubt, you can always call that health department to verify if they really are trying to contact you.