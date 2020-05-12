A truck continues several miles despite rollover during chase

MCLOUD, Okla. (KFOR) — A man and a woman in a white pick up truck were chased down on I-40 by McCloud Police Department on Monday afternoon.

According to KFOR, the two were traveling towards Midwest City until the truck spun over to the opposite side of the divider. After rolling over, the suspects continued westbound.

After several miles, the driver eventually pulled over on the right shoulder with his hands up followed by the passenger.

Floyd Grass, 43, and the unknown passenger appeared to be uninjured. The two were arrested at the scene by Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Mcloud Police.

In the video above, you can see the truck roll and continue fleeing from the police around the 10:00 mark.

To watch the rest of the chase, watch the video below.

Must-See Video: Two arrested following metro chase that continued for several miles despite rollover