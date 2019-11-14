Abused dog ends on a happy note

MUNDELEIN, Il. (CBS NEWS) – A dog owner does some digging and learns about her canine friend.

“Cooper has so much energy I was afraid we couldn’ handle him,” Nancey Faust, Cooper’s owner, said.

Now he has learned a thing-or-two.

“He knows sit, he knows not to jump on the furniture,” Faust said.

But his history was kind of a mystery

“I think he might be some Golden Doodle Terrior kind of dog,” Faust said.

And it took his new owners some digging to learn more.

“Ultimately this dog was in a lot of trouble,” Faust said.

Nancy Faust adopted Cooper just weeks ago from Mundelein’s Reach Rescue, where they only knew he was now healthy and came from challenging conditions in Texas.

With a detective’s eye, Faust looked closely at her adoption papers, tracing Cooper to a rescue in south Texas then a Facebook page with his picture

But more details online revealed Cooper was rescued from a multi-state hoarding situation.

270 dogs in all, in Missouri and Texas, crammed into cages, over two dozen dead.

Tiffany Woodington is among two in custody on animal abuse charges. Missouri authorities say they are frustrated current laws limit jail time to a maximum four years.

“I felt bad for him having gone through so much in his life and I said maybe I should let him jump on the furniture,” Faust said.

You might remember Faust as the Chicago White Sox longtime organist, and her music maybe has helped cooper become such a lovable survivor

“I just looked at him and said maybe I did rescue a dog after all,” Faust said.

And like most pets this doggy is priceless.

Both houses of Congress have passed legislation that would strengthen federal laws for the prosecution of animal cruelty.

It’s currently awaiting the president’s signature.