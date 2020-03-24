A “Stay at Home” order has been issued for the City of Ozark

OZARK, Mo. — The mayor of Ozark has issued a “Stay at Home” order starting at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, March 26, and will last for thirty days, unless renewed or withdrawn.

Residence of Ozark may leave their residences only to do “essential activities” which is to provide any services or perform any work necessary to operations and maintenance of essential business, minimum basic operations or other enumerated exempted categories.

All non-essential businesses and operations will be closed.

This order does not apply to those traveling to work in essential businesses, essential government functions and essential infrastructure.

Here is what is considered essential operations.

This order mirrors orders issued by Springfield and Greene County.