SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield church is teaming up with Convoy of Hope to distribute relief bags Sunday, March 22, afternoon.

You can pick them up via drive-through at Crossway Baptist Church.

The bags are filled with supplies and non-perishable food.

In accordance with CDC guidelines, the supplies have had no person to product contact and they have all been disinfected.

These relief bags will be available Sunday, March 22, afternoon at 2 p.m. at the south entrance of Crossway Baptist Church.