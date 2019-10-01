A serious accident has several lanes on south Campbell closed.

UPDATE: The motorcycle was waiting to turn left when an SUV struck the bike. The motorcycle passenger is in critical condition and the driver is in serious condition.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Several lanes on south Campbell are closed due to a serious accident.

The incident took place around 7:00 a.m. just north of James River Expressway on Campbell.

The left, center, and right lane are all closed near the scene. Northbound Campbell at South St is closed and Northbound Campbell at Republic Rd is closed. Traffic is being diverted onto Republic Rd.

Authorities are encouraging drivers to use a different route.

This is a developing story.