A rise in black market THC products could be causing vaping lung injuries

U.S. — Eighty percent of vaping lung injuries nationwide have come from smoking THC products.

That’s according to a report from the CDC

The DEA says that number could be due to the rise of the black market for THC vaping products

In New York alone, the number of illegal cartridges seized has jumped from just 38 back in 2017 to more than 200,000 this year

One of the biggest dangers with black market products is the lack of quality control which makes consuming the products more dangerous.

“When you have a product that is so powerful and so dangerous and you have a technology that can push it right into your lungs,” said Ray Donovan, with the DEA. “That combination is deadly.”

So far, the CDC says vaping related illness has contributed to 52 deaths and more than 240 hospitalizations.