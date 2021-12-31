A resolution to save lives by giving blood could earn you $1K

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is challenging people to give blood twice during its 56-day challenge. You’ll get a hoodie if you give during January, and you will be entered into a drawing to win $1,000 if you give again before mid-April.

Here is how to participate:

Give blood during January at any CBCO donor center or blood drive

Fill out a registration form online and make another appointment to give before April 15

Then, make that second successful donation.

If you complete these steps, you’ll be entered to win a $1,000.00 VISA gift card. CBCO also says during the month of January, successful donors at all CBCO blood drives across the region will receive a pullover hoodie, while supplies last.

January has been designated as National Volunteer Blood Donor Month. “First, January is traditionally a month of significant need,” CBCO Media Relations Representative Chris Pilgrim said through a news release. “Elective surgeries are often postponed during the busy holiday season and scheduled during the month of January. As a result, the need for blood can increase in the first full winter month. It is vitally important to increase reserve levels of blood after the long holiday season. Patients across the Ozarks count on CBCO donors to provide the blood they need. Giving that gift is a great way to start the new year, and I urge all eligible donors to answer the call during the 56-Day Challenge.”