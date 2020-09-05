A reported 515 new Arkansas coronavirus cases, 9 more dead

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Department of Health reports 515 new coronavirus cases in the state and nine additional deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

The health department on Saturday said there are a total of 64,690 total cases and 882 people have died.

The true number of cases in Arkansas is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The department reported 5,840 active cases and that 57,968 people have recovered.