A “positive” start to school even with COVID-19

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Schools across the state reported a successful first day of class.

Arkansas Secretary of Education Johnny Key said schools have been preparing for this day for months and it showed.

He is getting feedback from around the state about any challenges and solutions in schools.

Most reports were positive, but he said the Secretary of Health noticed a school bus driver was not wearing a mask.

“If we want to make this work, we have to follow the guidelines. Please wear your mask. Please practice with your students on social distancing,” said Key. “Adhere to all the precautions and we will move through this very unusual school year, but we will do so successfully.”

All school districts must begin classes by Wednesday, August 26.