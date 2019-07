SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — That Springfield residents on city sewer service will see a planned rate increase starting today in order to continue improving the city’s sewer system.

On average, a residential customer uses six CCF and receives a bill for $32.36 per month.

Now the user will receive a bill for $34.20.

Customers are expected to notice this change on their August bills.

The 2019 increase is the third in a series of increases approved by city council in November 2016.