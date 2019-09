Mo. — A campaign to get Medicaid expanded in Missouri started today in hopes of bringing the issue to the 2020 ballot.

“Healthcare for Missouri” has started collecting signatures. 172,000 signatures are needed to get the issue on the ballot.

Right now Missouri Medicaid covers children, pregnant women, those with disabilities and some seniors.

The expansion could provide coverage to an additional two hundred thousand Missourians.

