A person of interest has been identified for the missing college student

SALT LAKE CITY, Ut. — Police in Salt Lake City have identified a “person of interest” in connection with the disappearance of a Utah college student.

Police are searching the person’s home, looking for any evidence connected to the disappearance of Mackenzie Lueck.

Investigators say the male homeowner gave away a mattress and box spring last week.

Security camera photos show the college student arriving at Salt Lake City International Airport shortly after 2a.m. on June 17 about an hour before she disappeared.

A Lyft driver told detectives he took Lueck to a park where she met an individual in another vehicle. The driver said Lueck showed no signs of distress as she placed her bags in the car and left.

Police say the park is about five miles from the person of interest’s home but would not reveal whether he is the one Lueck met at the park.

Chief Mike Brown from the Salt Lake City Police Department are working on the case. “No arrests have been made, however the owner of the residence where we served the warrant last night is a person of interest.

Investigators are pouring through computers, texting apps and cell phone records hoping they will lead them to Lueck.