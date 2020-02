SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Low-Cost rabies and vaccination station will be open tomorrow, Feb. 21, at the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri.

It kicks off at 10 a.m. and lasts until 2 p.m.

The clinic will only be taking walk-in appointments, so be sure to get there early.

And for your pet’s safety, keep dogs on a leash and cats in a carrier while you’re visiting the shelter.