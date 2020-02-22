A non-profit and Arkansas senator are working to prevent veteran suicide

ARKANSAS – A local non-profit is partnering with Arkansas Senator John Boozman on legislation to prevent veteran suicide.

The bill would help fund local non-profit organizations like Sheep Dog Impact Assistance.

Which takes a different approach to veteran care with service opportunities and outdoor adventures.

Sergeant Major Lance Nutt, the founder of Sheep Dog, says he recently went to Washington D.C. for a veterans affairs committee meeting, spreading the word about how his organization is making a difference for veterans across the country.

The partnership with Senator Boozman came after he attended one of their outdoor adventures

“Since we started running our programs 10 years ago this year celebrating our 10 years anniversary, we’ve had zero suicides from the men and women that have participated and engaged in what we do as our organization,” Nutt said.

Nutt says Arkansas ranks 17th nationally in veteran-based suicide.

Since its inception 10 years ago, Sheep Dog has improved veteran’s quality of life and overall emotional well-being.

The bill is currently in the senate.