A new space is opening at Burrell’s main campus

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Burrell Behavioral Health has a new space that promises to make it easier for new clients to connect with a professional.

A ribbon-cutting was held for Burrell’s new expansion called the Connection Center.

It’s a space for walk-in assessments and screenings.

Burrell says this is a step toward easier, faster access for new clients, looking for behavioral health and substance recovery services.

The previous office could see about 12 people a day, in this new space, Burrell anticipates seeing about 100.

“Mental health is a conversation we are having almost everyday night, we know one in four people will experience a mental illness in their lifetime, and the thing is you can never really predict when that is going to happen, and that’s why the connection center is here because you can’t plan your mental health crisis and when people need that help they can get it,” Matt Lemon, Director of Communications at Burrell Behavioral Health said.

The Connection Center is located at Burrell’s main campus, in building A, on the second floor.