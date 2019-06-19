A new movement is working to help Americans with eating disorders

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — About 30 million Americans will have an eating disorder in their lifetime.

A new movement by healthcare professionals is trying to cut down that number.

This year’s theme is “eating disorders can’t afford to wait. “

KOLR10 spoke to Dr. Jennifer Copeland , a licensed psychologist in Joplin who works at the reconnect clinic, which opened in 2018, and specializes in eating disorders. “we also work with registered dietitians. We have nurses on staff that oversee our cases. We work with someone called a coach that helps take the things that we learn in the therapy room with the dietitian, out into the everyday life.

Copeland says most medical insurance will cover costs and services provided at the clinic.

