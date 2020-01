SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Another law going into effect on Jan. 1, 2020 is a change in rules for auto inspections.

As of today, you won’t have to get your car inspected to get your license plates renewed, if your vehicle is less than 10-years-old or has less than a hundred and 50,000 miles on it.

The change is expected to affect more than a million vehicles in Missouri.

The previous requirement was 5 years.