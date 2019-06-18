A new jail is being built to hold more Greene County inmates

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Greene County Jail will not be expanding. The county will build a brand-new jail on brand-new property. There will be a new design and location for the jail that opened in 2001.

This is a change that is “still in the works” according to presiding commissioner Bob Dixon. Dixon wasn’t able to reveal many details, but he says there was a soft estimate to their budget at $150 million.

There will be a completely new complex with more than 1200 beds. The new jail will allow for “indirect supervision.” Guards can watch multiple pods from a control room. Dixon says this change will save money on staffing.

“There’s about $97 million in long-term, ongoing staff savings by looking at a new design and location for the jail,” Dixon said. “Being able to plug that back into construction has enabled us to really solve some other problems down the road for the county and the taxpayers. So, it will put us where we need to be and we’re excited to be at this place.”

Sheriff Jim Arnott knows mixing both types of management seems difficult, but his staff has the experience to make it work.

“We’ve operated with both types of facilities in the past 50 years, so we are familiar with both styles of management,” Arnott said.

While there can be disadvantages to indirect supervision, like not being physically there to watch an inmate, Arnott knows this project will help accomplish his ultimate goal.

“We have made this real lean to hopefully where this design will not have as much staffing which saves money,” Arnott said.