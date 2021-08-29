A new bill is currently in effect to help children in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Several laws are now in effect to help protect children in Missouri.

House Bill 432 is called the Protection of Vulnerable Persons. The bill states schools are required to follow specific guidelines to ensure inclusion for children. The bill bans schools from using seclusion and restraint on children with disabilities unless there’s a risk of danger or harm to themselves or someone else.

Another part of the bill requires employers to offer up to two weeks of unpaid leave for employees who are victims or have a family member that is a victim of sexual or domestic violence.

“Parents or caregivers or families or family members, they’re always going to be needed to help them get through this, what’s going on,” said Jessica Seitz, Missouri Kids First executive director. ” And we would hate for a parent not to be able to bring their child to get services because of fear of losing employment. Employment should not be a barrier to you receiving services or fear of losing employment.”