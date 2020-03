Emergency warning red and blue roof mounted police LED blinker light bar turned on

WARRENSBURG, Mo. — Police responded to a possible shooting on the 100 block of South College at 4:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020.

Warrensburg Police found a male in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to the Warrensburg Police Department, he was then pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect is around his 30s. He later turned himself in.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing.